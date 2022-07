There is lots of heavy data Flipper has to store: remotes codes, signal databases, dictionaries, image assets, logs and more. All this data can be stored on an SD card, as well as user plugins.



The SD slot will have a push-push type connector, so the card will be reliably secured inside and won't stick out.

Flipper Zero will support any FAT32 formatted microSD card to store your assets so you’ll never have to worry the memory will run out. The card is not required for Flipper Zero to operate and is not included.